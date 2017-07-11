Jamming at Forecastle Festival actually helps protect our planet
Forecastle Festival is not just about music, the Forecastle Foundation also has a mission to help "rebuild the world's natural awesome" by working with groups like the Nature Conservancy. Carrie Alles and Joe Bringardner join GDL to give details on the fo
WHAS 1:32 PM. EDT July 11, 2017
