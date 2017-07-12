It's no illusion, Fielding West is one of the hundred magicians in town
Fielding West has opened for everybody from Liza Minnelli to The Marshall Tucker Band, and at International Magic Competition happening in Louisville, KY, he'll introduce you to many of the of the world's top magicians.
WHAS 7:42 AM. EDT July 12, 2017
