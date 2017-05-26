Is Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band the band's best album?
Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band is now eligible to join the AARP when the 8th album from the Beatles passes the 50 year mark. Aaron Krerowicz is a professional Beatles scholar who stops by GDL to talk about the legendary band and one of their most n
WHAS 1:29 PM. EDT May 26, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
controversy over terrorist award at school
-
Seneca grads honor classmates who have passed
-
Do you need to buy a new air conditioner?
-
T.G. talks weekend forecast
-
Anger after video shows man attacked in Louisville
-
2 people shot on River Park Dr.
-
Community remembers Officer Jason Ellis 4 years later
-
Market St. at State Street closed
-
Visitation for Dequante Hobbs May 26
-
VERIFY: Are the AT&T settlement checks fraudulent?
More Stories
-
Chinese jets come within several hundred feet of US…May 26, 2017, 3:12 p.m.
-
Chase suspect shot by police; charges pendingMay 26, 2017, 12:15 p.m.
-
No charges to be filed after prostitution…May 26, 2017, 10:58 a.m.