Immaculata Classical Academy continues to grow
The Immaculata Classical Academy started in 2010 with just 19 students, and has since grown to almost 200 students! This continuous growth means more needs to be met, so they are teaming up with the Village Anchor for a fundraising night.
WHAS 11:59 AM. EDT May 11, 2017
