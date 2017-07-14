How best to watch the total eclipse of the sun

A once-in-a-lifetime total solar eclipse will be visible in many parts of Kentucky on August 21, 2017. Benne Holwerda, an associate professor of physics and astronomy at UofL, joins GDL to explain the phenomenon and discuss the best way to witness it.

WHAS 1:14 PM. EDT July 14, 2017

