High-heel race takes a lot of heart and sole

The first-ever Voices of Kentuckiana high-heel race is open to all men and women willing to run, walk or sashay 100 meters. The race is Monday, May 1, 2017 at 7:00 PM at the Kroger Fest-a-Ville on the Waterfront in Louisville Kentucky. The entry fee is $2

WHAS 12:47 PM. EDT April 25, 2017

