Heroes "step up" for their fallen comrades

Jerry Lucas joins GDL to talk about the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation 9/11 Memorial Stair Climbs which honors first responders around the country. A stair climb event will be held on Friday, April 29, 2017 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, I

WHAS 12:25 PM. EDT April 24, 2017

