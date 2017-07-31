Grab the bologna and beer, it's time for the annual Dainty Festival

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Murder suspect's tearful confession sharply contrasted by playful court appearance
-
Woman accused of taking missing person signs in Nelson Co.
-
Train hits, kills pedestrian on Frankfort Avenue
-
J-Town All-Stars celebrate history
-
Family looks for answers one year after man's death downtown
-
Fandomfest begins amid complaints
-
Eclipse Story: Cashing In
-
Doctors warn of charcoal face peel dangers
-
First Alert StormTeam: Monday Outlook
-
Searching for monsters in Longmont
More Stories
-
ACLU files lawsuit over Gov. Bevin's practice of…Jul 31, 2017, 11:55 a.m.
-
Deadly crash on I-64W in Georgetown, Ind. areaJul 31, 2017, 9:25 a.m.
-
Sam Shepard dies at 73 after battling ALSJul 31, 2017, 12:11 p.m.