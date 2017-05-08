Get the ultimate Pappy flight this Derby at Haymarket Whiskey Bar

Haymarket Whiskey Bar boasts some of the rarest Rip van Winkle whiskeys that can be yours. Make your reservations now by calling (502) 442 - 0523 or going online to HaymarketWhiskeyBar.com.

WHAS 7:24 AM. EDT May 08, 2017

