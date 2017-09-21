GDL HS GameTime Week 6

You can cut the tension with a knife as South Oldham High School prepares to take on district rival Oldham County in week six of WHAS11's 2017 HS GameTime Game of the Week on Friday September 22, 2017 at 7:30 PM.

WHAS 1:00 PM. EDT September 21, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories