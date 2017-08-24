GDL HS GameTime Week 2
Floyd Central High School gears up to take on rival Providence in week two of WHAS11's 2017 HS GameTime Game of the Week on August, 25, 2017 at 7:00 PM. Angie Fenton heads to Floyd Central to see some pregame hype, as well as check out some musical talent
WHAS 1:02 PM. EDT August 24, 2017
