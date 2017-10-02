Funny business isn't the only business for Alex Reymundo

If you like to laugh and love tequila, comedian Alex Reymundo has you covered. He joins GDL to share a few cocktail recipes made with his line of tequila, Number Juan, that he runs with brother-in-law and fellow comedian Ron White.

WHAS 12:08 PM. EDT October 02, 2017

