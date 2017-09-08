Free Soul Effect releases first album
Ryan Marsh and Kojin Tashiro met in high school in New Albany, IN and have been working together to write, produce, record and engineer their own music. They released their first EP in Tokyo, Japan and are now bringing their music back stateside.
WHAS 10:24 AM. EDT September 08, 2017
