Fred Minnick takes us on a rum runner with his latest book
Fred Minnick, the Wall Street Journal bestselling author who has written extensively about whiskey, switches to run for his latest book. He stops by GDL to discuss "Rum Curious" and why rum never became America's native spirit.
WHAS 11:45 AM. EDT June 15, 2017
