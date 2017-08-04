Find yourself at Tuxes and Tails' Emerald City Lounge

The Kentucky Humane Society's "Tuxes and Tails" event is sold out but for the first time, they're adding an after-party. Mrs. Kentucky Tyiana Thompson joins Rachel and Terry to talk about the "Wizards of Paws" party.

WHAS 11:12 AM. EDT August 04, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories