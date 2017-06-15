Father-son boxing team in "Evander's Tribute to Ali"

Evander Holyfield is on a mission to bring championship boxing back to Louisville with the "Evander's Tribute to Ali" boxing event. Louisville boxer Carlos Dixon will be participating in the fight, and with his dad by his side, head coach at TKO Boxing gy

WHAS 11:39 AM. EDT June 15, 2017

