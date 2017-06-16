Father-daughter team gets down to business

Brent and Lindsey Blevins are a father-daughter duo that co-own the Big O Tires store on Cane Run Road. They are in the GDL studio to talk about what it is like to work together and all the services Big O Tires provides.

WHAS 11:46 AM. EDT June 16, 2017

