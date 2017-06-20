Enjoy a family film night with fresh air
The Louisville Film Society premieres its Family Film Night series on the Belvedere with the first "Hunger Games" movie. It's one of three free movie nights on their 20-by-25-foot inflatable screen families can enjoy this summer.
WHAS 12:02 PM. EDT June 20, 2017
