Elderly pet lovers' lives are made easier with Reachabowl

When his grandmother struggled with arthritis, Vadim Gordin came up with a simple invention to help her. He's since moved on to a few different products, including the ReachaBowl, a pet food and water bowl that's easy to pick up for the elderly.

WHAS 12:06 PM. EDT May 15, 2017

