EchoBoy donates their tunes to the WHAS Crusade for Children

The Kentuckiana band Echoboy is a collaboration of local family and friends who are now joining the WHAS Crusade for Children family. Hear them perform on Saturday, April 29 at Graceland Baptist Church in New Albany, Indiana at 6:30 PM. The concert is fre

WHAS 12:23 PM. EDT April 24, 2017

