Dracula is out of his dark coffin and on stage at Actor's Theatre
For the last 8 years, Randy Curtis Rand has transformed himself into the world's most infamous vampire, Dracula. He joins Terry and Angie on the GDL couch to talk about how the latest production is going at Actors Theatre.
WHAS 12:26 PM. EDT October 17, 2017
