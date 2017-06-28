Don't let identity thieves steal your vacation and more
One out of every 16 adults lost money to identity thieves in 2016 alone, and if often happened on vacation when their guard was down. Reanna Smith-Hamblin from the Better Business Bureau is in the GDL studio to give us some advice on how to avoid having y
WHAS 12:27 PM. EDT June 28, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
19-year-old charged in girl's stabbing death
-
19-year-old charged in fatal stabbing of 14-year-old
-
Local car wash aids in helping family find killer of 7-year-old
-
Marengo Firecracker 5k
-
Semi driver killed in crash; shuts down parts of I-65S
-
Charlestown residents dealing with brown water
-
First Alert StormTeam Forecast: Wednesday Outlook
-
Keith Lockhart's son on life support
-
Reality TV show follows search of Clarksville shooting suspect
-
Teen dies from stabbing in Portland neighborhood
More Stories
-
Fmr. UofL player Chris Jones shot in MemphisJun 28, 2017, 12:41 p.m.
-
Poll: Only 12% of Americans support the Senate…Jun 28, 2017, 12:00 p.m.
-
Louisville car wash loaning sign for 7-year-old hit,…Jun 27, 2017, 8:07 p.m.