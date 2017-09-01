Dan Haseltine turns his focus from music to the water crisis

Dan Haseltine's music has won Grammy and Dove Awards, but after seeing the water crisis in Africa, he knew he had another calling. He formed the nonprofit group "Blood:Water" and it is behind the upcoming Water Walk in New Albany, KY to raise funds and aw

WHAS 11:21 AM. EDT September 01, 2017

