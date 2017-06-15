Critters aren't the only ones foraging on the farms at the Farnsley-Moreman House

Patti Linn from Metro Parks is in the GDL studio with feathered and furry friends to promote Family Farm and Forage Day. It's a chance to explore historic and modern day-farming at Farnsley Moreman Landing.

WHAS 11:49 AM. EDT June 15, 2017

