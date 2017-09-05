Chefs compete to take home the bacon

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Renewing life for New Albany's Hartman House
-
Locals react to President Trump's decision on DACA program
-
Ind. boy battling cancer receives wish from local animal refuge
-
Coach Crum back in Louisville days after stroke
-
Hurricane Irma: Storm strengthens to 150 mph
-
Morning Weather Forecast
-
Verify: Will Hurricane Irma be a Category 6 storm?
-
Custodian finds calling at Norton Hospital
-
First Alert StormTeam: Tuesday Outlook
-
One motorcyclist dead after head-on crash
More Stories
-
Trump administration rescinding DACA programSep. 5, 2017, 11:09 a.m.
-
A cold front will usher in cooler air for the mid-weekFeb 13, 2016, 5:56 p.m.
-
Hurricane Irma now at Category 5, with 175 mph windsSep. 4, 2017, 5:10 p.m.