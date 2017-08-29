Chef James Moran tells "A Tale of Five Courses"

Five is coming up as a special number for foodies when on the fifth day of each month, a local chef wows you with five courses. The first chef in the pop-up dinner series, Chef James Moran, joins GDL to give a taste of the Korean cuisine he is rolling out

WHAS 12:55 PM. EDT August 29, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories