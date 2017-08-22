Bruce Campbell shares his life as an A-list star of B-movies

Bruce Campbell's humor, varied filmmaking talents, and lantern jaw have made him a movie fan favorite since the early '80s. Now he's opening up even about his life with a follow-up book titled "Hail to the Chin: Further Confessions of a B Movie Actor."

WHAS 7:39 AM. EDT August 22, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories