Black is the new black according to Gunnar Deatherage
Every color tries to be the 'new black' but nothing can beat the original. Designer Gunnar Deatherage joins GDL to explain how to make inexpensive clothing look like it cost you a pretty penny with his new all-black collection.
WHAS 12:39 PM. EDT July 31, 2017
