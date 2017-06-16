Baseball to NCAA ruling repercussions, we talk UofL
UofL sports has had some bad luck and good luck in athletics this week, with the College World Series and trouble with the NCAA looming large. Whitney Harding joins Terry and Mel to touch on both sides of the coin for the school.
WHAS 11:36 AM. EDT June 16, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Police searching for 2 people robbing the elderly
-
Pitino, Jurich respond to NCAA infractions ruling
-
UVA student released from North Korea in a coma
-
Pet owners need to be aware of hot asphalt
-
T.G. talks hot temps for the weekend
-
Shooter's widow shocked by husband's actions
-
Former Mayor Dave Armstrong passes away
-
Louisville EMS issues warning about synthetic drug 'Serenity'
-
Ricky Jones on UofL NCAA infractions
-
Building destroyed by early morning fire
More Stories
-
Wife of James Hodgkinson: 'I was shocked'Jun 15, 2017, 6:19 p.m.
-
Robbery suspects strike again, six senior citizens…Jun 15, 2017, 10:45 p.m.
-
LMPD arrest man, charge him with murder of 18-year-oldJun 16, 2017, 11:23 a.m.