Another Ali is training the next generation
Muhammad Ali's nephew, Ibn Ali, followed his famous uncle into the boxing ring 15 years ago. With no amateur boxing experience, he ended up winning a title. Now Ali is teaching the next generation of boxers in Louisville, as well as adults who want to get
WHAS 1:04 PM. EDT July 05, 2017
