Actress/comedian Kim Coles lives the color red

Actress and comedian Kim Coles starred in both "In Living Color" with the Wayans Brothers and "Living Single" with Queen Latifah. She joins GDL ahead of her appearance as the keynote speaker of the "Go Red for Women" event which brings attention to the da

WHAS 7:50 AM. EDT May 22, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories