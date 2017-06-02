Actor Brian Howe's latest role is in Louisville's Wonderfest

You don't have to be a devoted fan of movies to recognize many of the performers in town for Louisville's annual Wonderfest. This year's guest is Brian Howe, who's acted on TV shows like "American Horror Story" and HBO's "Westworld" and "The Newsroom."

June 02, 2017

