"The Young Person's Guide to Local Music" builds a foundation in quality music for young ears

Kids today are bound to clash over tastes in music, so all you can do is get them listening to the good stuff at an early age. The Young Person's Guide to Local Music is the perfect opportunity to open up young ears to the best local music Louisville has

WHAS 1:07 PM. EDT July 06, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories