"The Rap Game" and Jermaine Dupri
Jermaine Dupri is the executive producer of "The Rap Game," a TV reality series that allows aspiring rappers the chance to achieve their dreams. He joins GDL with some of the past winners of the show ahead of their upcoming performance in Louisville.
WHAS 12:57 PM. EDT May 24, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
VERIFY: Are the AT&T settlement checks fraudulent?
-
Lawmaker questions Gov. Bevin's Facebook post
-
Forensic scientist hid backlog of 40 DNA cases
-
First Alert StormTeam: Wednesday's Forecast
-
Fallen Bardstown officer's beloved K-9 Figo dies
-
Hemp plant moves headquarters to Irish Hill
-
Potentially-deadly tick-borne virus spreading
-
Community shows overwhelming support for 7-year-old killed
-
Woman killed in accident on Outer Loop
-
RAW INTERVIEW: Mother of 7-year-old homicide victim talks about son
More Stories
-
Hundreds of vets stop in Louisville while making Run…May 24, 2017, 12:31 p.m.
-
FORECAST: Rain returns today and sticks around into ThursdayFeb 13, 2016, 5:56 p.m.
-
Funeral arrangements set for 7-year-old shot, killed…May 24, 2017, 11:28 a.m.