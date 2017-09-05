"Chitwoodstock" honors hero dad Kevin Chitwood
Kevin Chitwood was a Louisville man who died saving his daughter and her friend from drowning in rough waters off the coast of Fort Morgan. Now, several local bands and musicians are coming together to put on Chitwoodstock.
WHAS 12:31 PM. EDT September 05, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Renewing life for New Albany's Hartman House
-
Locals react to President Trump's decision on DACA program
-
Morning Weather Forecast
-
Ind. boy battling cancer receives wish from local animal refuge
-
Coach Crum back in Louisville days after stroke
-
Custodian finds calling at Norton Hospital
-
Hurricane Irma forecast
-
Hike, Bike & Paddle gets people moving on Labor Day
-
One motorcyclist dead after head-on crash
-
Hurricane Irma: Storm strengthens to 150 mph
More Stories
-
Trump winds down DACA program for undocumented immigrantsSep. 5, 2017, 11:09 a.m.
-
A cold front will usher in cooler air for the mid-weekFeb 13, 2016, 5:56 p.m.
-
Salvation Army opens disaster relief center in S. IndianaSep. 5, 2017, 11:55 a.m.