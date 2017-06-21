"Brew-grass" music is a family tradition

"Brew-grass" is bluegrass music that run through the instruments of Gary Brewer and the Kentucky Ramblers. The local family band is made up of Gary Brewer, his sons Wayne and Mason, his dad Finley, and a banjo and fiddler.

WHAS 12:20 PM. EDT June 21, 2017

