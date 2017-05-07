WHAS
Netflix renews '13 Reasons Why' for second season

AP , WHAS 7:39 PM. EDT May 07, 2017

NEW YORK (AP) — Netflix has renewed the watercooler hit "13 Reasons Why" for a second season.
 
The streaming service announced Sunday that it has picked up the series revolving around the suicide of a high school girl. Season two will debut on Netflix next year.
 
While Netflix doesn't release ratings information, "13 Reasons Why" has proven a conversation-starting drama.
 
Some have criticized the show for glorifying suicide, which led to Netflix adding an additional warning ahead of the series.
 
The Selena Gomez-produced "13 Reasons Why" is based on Jay Asher's young adult best-seller.
 
The second season will also be 13 episodes long.

© 2017 Associated Press


