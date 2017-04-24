Netflix in May: What's coming and going

Come May, you'll be able to stream new episodes of 'Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt' and 'Master of None,' along with the first season of 'Riverdale.' (Photo: Netflix, The CW)

It's gonna be May, and that means there's gonna be a ton of new shows and movies heading to Netflix.

Good news for regular viewers of the streaming service: Plenty of Netflix original shows are back for new seasons, including Master of None, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Sense8 and House of Cards. And there's also a bunch of standup shows on the way, from comedians Tracy Morgan to Sarah Silverman. Other highlights include the new season of Riverdale and movies Southpaw, Doctor Strange and Netflix's War Machine starring Brad Pitt and true-crime documentary The Keepers.

Of course, there are expiring titles, as well. This is your last chance to watch Jurassic Park movies, Step Up, and Scrubs before they leave. (By the way, here's what arrived in April.)

Here's the full list of titles coming and going.

Available 5/1/17

American Experience: The Big Burn (2014)

American Experience: The Boys of '36 (2017)

Anvil! The Story of Anvil (2008)

Blood on the Mountain (2016)

Chaahat (1996)

Chocolat (2000)

Decanted (2016)

Don't Think Twice (2016)

Drifter (2017)

Forrest Gump (1994)

Happy Feet (2006)

In the Shadow of Iris—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

Love (2015)

Losing Sight of Shore (2017)

Malibu's Most Wanted (2003)

Nerdland (2016)

Raja Hindustani (1996)

Richard Pryor: Icon (2014)

Under Arrest: Season 5 (2016)

Available 5/2/17

Bodyguards: Secret Lives from the Watchtower (2016)

Hija De La Laguna (2015)

Maria Bamford: Old Baby—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Two Lovers and a Bear (2016)

Available 5/5/17

Chelsea: Season 2 (streaming every Friday)—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Handsome: A Netflix Mystery Movie—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

Kazoops!: Season 3—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Sense8: Season 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Simplemente Manu NNa—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Spirit: Riding Free: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Last Kingdom: Season 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Mars Generation—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available 5/6/17

Cold War 2 (2016)

When the Bough Breaks (2017)

Available 5/7/17

LoveTrue (2016)

Stake Land II (2016)

The Host (2013)

Available 5/8/17

Beyond the Gates (2016)

Hunter Gatherer (2016)

Available 5/9/17

Norm Macdonald: Hitler's Dog, Gossip & Trickery—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Queen of the South: Season 1 (2016)

All We Had (2016)

Available 5/10/17

El apóstata (2015)

The Adventure Club (2016)

Available 5/11/17

Switched at Birth: Season 5 (2017)

The Fosters: Season 4 (2016)

Available 5/12/17

All Hail King Julien: Exiled: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Anne with an E: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Get Me Roger Stone—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Master of None: Season 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Mindhorn—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

Sahara—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

Available 5/15/17

Command and Control (2016)

Cave (2016)

Lovesong (2016)

Sherlock: Series 4 (2016)

The Intent (2016)

Available 5/16/17

Tracy Morgan: Staying Alive—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Break-Up (2006)

The Place Beyond the Pines (2012)

Available 5/18/17

Royal Pains: Season 8 (2016)

Riverdale: Season 1 (2016)

Available 5/19/17

BLAME!—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

Laerte-se—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Keepers: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Season 3—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available 5/21/17

What's With Wheat (2017)

Available 5/22/17

Inglourious Basterds (2009)

They Call Us Monsters (2017)

Available 5/23/17

Hasan Minhaj: Homecoming King—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Dig Two Graves (2014)

Available 5/24/17

Southpaw (2015)

Available 5/26/17

Believe (2016)

Bloodline: Season 3—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

I am Jane Doe (2017)

Joshua: Teenager vs. Superpower—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

War Machine—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

Available 5/28/17

Bunk'd: Season 2 (2016)

Available 5/29/17

Forever Pure (2016)

A New High (2015)

Available 5/30/17

F is for Family: Season 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

House of Cards: Season 5—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Marvel's Doctor Strange (2016)

Masterminds

Sarah Silverman A Speck of Dust—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

COMING SOON

Supergirl: Season 2 (2016)

Supernatural: Season 12 (2016)

The Flash: Season 3 (2016)

And on the way out...

Leaving 5/1/17

11 Blocks

Alfie

Bang Bang!

Black Mamba: Kiss of Death

Cujo

Doomsdays

Fantastic Four

FernGully 2: The Magical Rescue

Flicka: Country Pride

Garfield's Fun Fest

Invincible

Jetsons: The Movie

Jurassic Park III

Jurassic Park

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

Paulie

Samurai Headhunters

Stephen King's Thinner

Tales from the Darkside: The Movie

The Doors

The Real Beauty and the Beast

The Seven Dwarfs of Auschwitz

The Sons of Katie Elder

The Wedding Planner

Things We Lost in the Fire

To Catch a Thief

Treblinka: Hitler's Killing Machine

Truly Strange

Turf War: Lions and Hippos

Van Wilder: Freshman Year

Venom Islands

World War II Spy School

Leaving 5/2/17

Good Luck Charlie: Season 1 – 4

Kickin’ It: Season 1 – 3

Scrubs: Season 1 – 9

Leaving 5/5/17

Amapola

Flubber

Grosse Pointe Blank

The Recruit

What About Bob?

Leaving 5/7/17

American Dad! Season 7

Bob’s Burgers: Season 2

Leaving 5/11/17

American Dad! Season 8

Leaving 5/15/17

Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown: Season 1 – 5

Leaving 5/17/17

American Dad! Season 9 & 10

Leaving 5/19/17

Step Up

Leaving 5/26/17

Graceland: Season 1 – 3

