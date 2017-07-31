MTV's 'TRL' set to return this fall

NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 16: Musician Kid Rock and MTV VJ Carson Daly speak during MTV's TRL "Total Finale Live" at the MTV studios in Times Square on November 16, 2008 in New York City. (Photo by Scott Gries/Getty Images) (Photo: Scott Gries, 2008 Getty Images)

ABC News ) -- MTV's live afternoon show "Total Request Live" was a pop culture behemoth. Artists like Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera made their TV debuts on the show, shot at a studio overlooking Times Square in New York City.

Well, this fall, MTV is bringing "TRL," which aired from 1998 to 2008.

MTV President Chris McCarthy told The New York Times a new version of the show will debut in October and the network is building a new Times Square studio to serve as the show's home.

A press release from MTV indicated that the show, which will be filmed on an expanded, 8,700-square-foot multi-functional studio, will premiere on Oct. 2 and will feature a rotating cast of hosts including D.C. Young Fly, Erik Zachary, Amy Pham, Tamara Dhia and Lawrence Jackson.

McCarthy told the Times that he's hoping to rekindle the kind of attention for the network that "TRL" generated nearly a decade ago. In its first iteration, the show took requests and put messages from viewers on screen. Now, McCarthy hopes to bring back that sense of connection.

“MTV at its best — whether it’s news, whether it’s a show, whether it’s a docu-series — is about amplifying young people’s voices,” he told the Times. “We put young people on the screen, and we let the world hear their voices.”

Updates for the social media era will include unique daily content for Instagram and Snapchat.

McCarthy also revealed to the paper that the network is replacing the "Moon Man" Video Music Award statuette with a gender-neutral "Moon Person."

“Why should it be a man?” McCarthy said. “It could be a man, it could be a woman, it could be transgender, it could be nonconformist.”

MTV already changed its MTV Movie & TV Awards into one where awards for acting are not given out in gender-based categories.

