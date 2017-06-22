Here's whats coming to Netflix in July

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - SEPTEMBER 12: General view during a press conference with Reed Hastings, CEO of Netflix, to announce the Netflix service in Mexico at the St. Regis Hotel on September 12, 2011 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo: Getty Images Latam)

School's out for summer, and if you prefer to stay inside where there's air conditioning instead of tanning by the pool, here's what's new on Netflix in July.

Star Wars fans will be excited to learn Rogue One comes to the streaming service towards the end of the month.

Available July 2, 2017

Albion: The Enchanted Stallion

Are We There Yet?

Are We Done Yet?

Best in Show

Boat Trip

Caramel

Capo “El amo del tunel”: Season 1

Code Name: The Cleaner

Dad

Deep Water: Season 1

Delicatessen

Disney's The Mighty Ducks

El Barco: Season 1

Emma

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial

Free Willy

Hostages (Israel): Season 2

Here Alone

Jackass: Number Two

Last Night

Liar's Dice

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa

Matchstick MenMixed Signals

Offspring: Season 6

Out of Thin Air

Police Academy

Proof of Life

Punch-Drunk Love

Spawn: The Movie

Spice Up: Season 1

The Truth Is in the Stars

Yours Fatefully: Season 1

The Ultimatum: Season 1

The Boy in the Striped Pajamas

The Longest Yard

The Land Before Time

The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure

The Land Before Time III: The Time of the Great Giving

The Astronaut Farmer

Taking Lives

The Invisible Guest (Contratiempo)

The Originals: Season 4

Titanic

Unriddle II

Unriddle

Witnesses: Season 2

World at Your Feet: Season 1

Yes We Can!: Season 1

Zip & Zap and the Marble Gang

El Chema: Season 1

Available July 3, 2017

Diamond CartelExtraordinary: The Stan Romanek Story

Available July 4, 2017

The Standups: Season 1--NETFLIX ORIGINAL netflix.com/thestandups

Available July 5, 2017

iZombie: Season 3

Available July 6, 2017

Butter

Speech & Debate

The Void

Available July 7, 2017

1 Mile to You (Life At These Speeds)

Castlevania: Season 1--NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Dawn of the Croods: Season 4--NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Degrassi: Next Class: Season 4--NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Luna Petunia: Season 2--NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available July 8, 2017

Bad Santa 2

Horse Dancer

Available July 9, 2017

Lion

Available July 11, 2017

Gabriel Iglesias Presents The Gentleman Jerry Rocha

Available July 14, 2017

Buddy Thunderstruck: The Maybe Pile--NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Chasing Coral--NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Friends From College: Season 1--NETFLIX ORIGINAL netflix.com/friendsfromcollege

To the Bone--NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available July 15, 2017

Rake: Season 4

West Coast Customs: Season 4

Available July 17, 2017

A Cowgirl's Story

Fittest on Earth: A Decade of Fitness

Uncertain Glory

Available July 18, 2017

Aditi Mittal: Things They Wouldn't Let Me Say--NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Ari Shaffir: Double Negative: Collection--NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce: Season 3

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Available July 20, 2017

Pretty Little Liars: New episodes

Available July 21, 2017

Last Chance U: Season 2--NETFLIX ORIGINAL netflix.com/lastchanceu

Ozark: Season 1--NETFLIX ORIGINAL netflix.com/ozark

The Worst Witch: Season 1--NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available July 22, 2017

Railroad Tigers

Available July 24, 2017

Victor

Available July 25, 2017

Joe Mande’s Award-Winning Comedy Special--NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Munroe Island

Available July 28, 2017

Daughters of Destiny: Season 1--NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Incredible Jessica James--NETFLIX ORIGINAL netflix.com/theincrediblejessicajames

The Adventures of Puss in Boots: Season 5--NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available July 31, 2017

After The Reality

Checkpoint

Dark Night

Taking Earth

Being Mary Jane: The Series: Season 4 -- Date TBD

What's Leaving Netflix:

9/11: Stories in Fragments

America's Secret D-Day Disaster

American Pie Presents: Band Camp

American Pie Presents: Beta House

American Pie Presents: The Naked Mile

An Unmarried Woman

Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging

Batman

Black Wings

Blazing Saddles

Blondie's New York

Bombs, Bullets and Fraud

Day of the Kamikaze

Death Beach

El Dorado

Flicka 2

Futurama: Seasons 1 - 6

Gentlemen Prefer Blondes

Ghost Whisperer: Seasons 1 - 5

Hello, Dolly!

Hip Hop: The Furious Force of Rhymes

History in HD: The Last Bomb

Hugo

Kate & Leopold

MacGyver: Seasons 1 - 7

Mystery Files: Hitler

Mystery Files: Leonardo da Vinci

Nazi Temple of Doom

Samurai Headhunters

Secrets: A Viking Map?

Secrets: Richard III Revealed

Secrets: The Sphinx

Shuttle Discovery's Last MissionThe Hunt for Bin Laden

The Incredible Bionic Man

Titanic's Final Mystery

While You Were Sleeping

Working Girl

Leaving 7/3/17

The Last Samurai

Two Weeks Notice

Leaving 7/6/17

Los Heroes del Norte: Seasons 1 - 2

Leaving 7/11/17

Opposite Field

Leaving 7/12/17

Adventures of Pepper and Paula

In the Basement

Sleeping Beauty

Leaving 7/13/17

Kevin Hart: Laugh at My Pain

Leaving 7/15/17

All That Glitters

Lessons for a Kiss

