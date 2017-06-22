Ziggy the Kitten's road to recovery ends with her adoption into a loving home

(Photo: Lyons, Andrew)

Ziggy was just five weeks old when she was shot several times with a BB gun. One of the pellets is still lodged in her brain, and may cause permanent damage to the kitten's vision and hearing. However, Ziggy is improving as she goes into foster care before she's available for adoption. You can learn more about Ziggy and all the current adoptable animals at KYHumane.org. Their phone number is 502-366-3355.

