Zachary Taylor National Cemetery wants everyone to remember the true significance of Memorial Day

Heather French Henry is at the Zachary Taylor National Cemetery to find out about the true meaning of the Memorial Day holiday. Visit Zachary Taylor National Cemetery at its location at 4701 Brownsboro Road in Louisville, Kentucky.
© 2017 ABC News
Heather French Henry is at the Zachary Taylor National Cemetery to find out about the true meaning of the Memorial Day holiday.
Heather French Henry is at the Zachary Taylor National Cemetery to find out about the true meaning of the Memorial Day holiday. Visit Zachary Taylor National Cemetery at its location at 4701 Brownsboro Road in Louisville, Kentucky.
© 2017 ABC News
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs