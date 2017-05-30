WHAS
Zachary Taylor National Cemetery wants everyone to remember the true significance of Memorial Day

Heather French Henry is at the Zachary Taylor National Cemetery to find out about the true meaning of the Memorial Day holiday.

Andrew Lyons, WHAS 8:12 AM. EDT May 30, 2017

Heather French Henry is at the Zachary Taylor National Cemetery to find out about the true meaning of the Memorial Day holiday. Visit Zachary Taylor National Cemetery at its location at 4701 Brownsboro Road in Louisville, Kentucky. 

