The Youth Repertory Theater Troupe of Louisville makes this their biggest show yet by putting Disney’s Beauty and the Beast on stage with a cast that is 100% African American. You can see the show from July 28-30, 2017 and again August 4-5, at the Future Grand Lyric Theater in Louisville, Kentucky. Tickets are $12 in advance and $15 at the door. Purchase tickets by calling 502-583-8821 or going to LouisvilleTickets.com.

© 2017 ABC News