Your ultimate guide to Forecastle Festival 2017 is here, thanks to Kirby Adams

Andrew Lyons, WHAS 1:01 PM. EDT June 28, 2017

Kirby Adams is the resident Forecastle connoisseur for the Courier Journal, and since she is co-hosting GDL, we have her talk us through her ultimate Forecastle survivor guide. Forecastle Fest 2017 is July 14th through the 16th at Waterfront Park in Louisville, Kentucky. You can get tickets and more information at ForecastleFest.com. Read more of the Ultimate Forecastle Survivor Guide at Courier-Journal.com.

