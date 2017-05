(Photo: Lyons, Andrew)

If your garden has yet to take root, or you just need group therapy in the company of other gardeners, you can find help at the Locust Grove’s annual Gardeners' Fair. The fair runs May 12 -14, 2017 at Locust Grove in Louisville, Kentucky from 10:00 AM until 5:00 PM. Tickets are $6 for adults and $3 for kids. Find details at LocustGrove.org.

