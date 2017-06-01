Your favorite food worlds collide with Papa John's new bacon cheddar burger pizza

(Photo: Lyons, Andrew)

The folks at Papa John’s combined pizza with everyone's other favorite food, bacon-cheddar burgers! Their new bacon-cheddar burger pizza is available through June 25, 2017 for just 10 bucks. Use the code "BCPIZZA" at checkout, or “PAPASLAM” for 40% off regular-price pizzas the day after a Grand Slam in Major League Baseball. Don't forget to use the code "CRUSADE" through June 25th to get 20% off of your order and 20% donated to the WHAS Crusade for Children.

