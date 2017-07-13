Young female athletes train to take care of their bodies

Baptist Healthcare is offering an event designed to help young female athletes learn about their bodies and how to take care of themselves during training to become star athletes. The 5th annual Youth Female Athlete Seminar will be Monday, July 31, 2017 from 5:00 until 8:00 PM at the Baptist Health Performance Training in Jeffersontown, KY. Find more information at BaptistHealthPerformanceTraining.com.

