Young and stylish professionals find careers to suit them

Young students can get a head start on their dream jobs with the help of the Mall St. Matthews Fashion Council. Jo Ross joins GDL with two former interns to talk about the program that has led to internships in the world of fashion. Look for members of the Fashion Council in two back-to-school Fashion Shows Saturday, July 29, 2017 at the Mall St. Matthews in Louisville, KY at 12:00 and 2:00 PM. Apply for the fashion council through August 28, 2017. Details can be found at MallSt.Matthews.com.

