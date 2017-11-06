You won't believe the story behind these historic StoryWood Bowties

(Photo: Lyons, Mary)

When Ali Muhammad began StoryWood Bowties, he was a young man with a dream to educate and work himself out of homelessness. Now he’s telling his story, along with the stories of wood used in historic locations around Kentuckiana through bow ties, belt buckles, and cuff links. Each item comes with a story pack to explain where it came from and to authenticate its origins. A portion of the proceeds from each item sold will go to WaterStep and TreesLouisville. You can find StoryWood Bowties at 625 Myrtle Street or online at StoryWoodBowties.com. The phone number is 644 – 9521.

