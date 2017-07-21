WHAS
You don't need a sixth sense to see psychic Chip Coffey in person

Andrew Lyons, WHAS 1:28 PM. EDT July 21, 2017

Chip Coffey is known for his work on shows like “Psychic Kids” and “Paranormal State,” as well his book "Growing Up Psychic."  The medium joins GDL to ahead of his appearance at the Mid-South 2017 Paranormal Convention. The convention runs July 21-23, 2017 at the Ramada Plaza located at 9700 Bluegrass Parkway in Jeffersontown, KY. Chip Coffey will be there July 22, 2017 at 6:00 PM with his gallery reading beginning at 7:00 PM. Find more information at LouisvilleGHS.com, and learn more about Chip himself at ChipCoffey.com.

